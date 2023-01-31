India renews commitment to bilateral relationship with Malawi

The Government of India has reiterated its firm commitment to continue its partnership with the Malawi Government and to strengthen the two countries’ bilateral ties for the benefit of the people India and Malawi.

Speaking at the reception of the 74th Republic Day of India on Thursday night, the Indian High Commissioner to Malawi, Mr. S. Gopalakrishnan, said his government remains committed to supporting Malawi to realize its social and economic aspirations.

“India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. Despite Covid pandemic induced global slowdown, India is growing at seven percent and it is on course to become a five trillion economy by 2025,” said Gopalakrishnan.

The High Commissioner said it is against this background that his government wants to help Malawi to achieve its development goals, including those spelt out in the Malawi 2063 development blueprint.

He said India and Malawi share decades-long cordial, friendly and historical relations; hence, the need for the two countries to continue cooperating in their development pursuits.

“India was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic ties with Malawi when it attained independence in 1964. The multifaceted relations between the two countries have witnessed a steady growth. Regular high level exchanges have further strengthened our relationship,” said Gopalakrishnan.

Over the years, India has been supporting a number of developmental projects in Malawi. These projects include Salima Sugar Factory, Fuel Storage Facilities in Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mzuzu, Cotton Ginneries in Ngabu, Ngara and Balaka, Dal Processing Plants in Liwonde and Luchenza, among others.

The Government of India also established a Business Incubation Centre in Mponela, Dowa, to provide short-term training in processing of tomato, mangoes and cassava.

Gopalakrishnan said his government is committed to continue funding such projects in its efforts to economically empower Malawians with business minds.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!