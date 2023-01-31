Powerhouse International Church’s marriage summit scheduled for Feb 11

Powerhouse International Church has disclosed that it will hold its 2023 Marriage Summit from February 11, 2023, at Blantyre International Conference Centre (BICC) within the premises of Golden Peacock Hotel in Blantyre.

Founder and overseer of the church, Reverend Dr. Clement Nkhoma, said all couples are welcome to attend and receive training on how to make better husbands and wives.

“The objective is to train people to be better husbands and wives and to unlearn bad habits and learn and enforce good habits in marriages,” said Nkhoma.

But Nkhoma emphasized that the marriage summit is not targeting broken or shaken marriages only, stressing that the seminar is aimed at re-enforcing and encouraging the great things couples are already doing in their marriages.

“Many people have a wrong perception that marriage seminars are for those with marriage problems. That is wrong! Marriage seminars are mire to re-enforce and encourage the great things you are already doing in your marriage. Every person that is married that wants to learn and re-enforce good habits in their marriage are invited,” he said.

During the summit, Justice Anneline Kanthambi will make a presentation on domestic violence while Justice Jean Kayira is expected to deliver one on Deceased Estates, Wills and Inheritance.

Pastor Dr. Mponda and Pastor Byson will present on sexuality, according to a flyer the church has released.

Meanwhile, Reverend Nkhoma has stated that singles are not welcome to attend the summit as the church is planning to organize a youth conference in August 2023 where it will tackle issues surrounding singles, relationships and courtship.

