Indian High Commission refuses to receive petition over Ghandi statue
Anti-Mahatma Ghandi statue activists on Friday left the Indian High Commission disappointed after officials refused to receive their petition.
A group of people calling themselves Citizens for Progressive Action held a vigil at the Indian High Commission offices in Lilongwe to protest against the Indian government decision to erect a statue of Mahatma Ghandi, a freedom fighter but whom the group describes as racist towards blacks.
The group’s spokesperson Pemphero Mphande said the commission refused to open its doors for the group.
He said instead, the youthful activists will deliver the petition at the Lilongwe Civic Offices.
“Our message is clear that we don’t want any Ghandi statue in Malawi because he contributed nothing to our country.
“If we have more space, let us honour our own heroes,” said Mphande.
The group held the vigil since morning, chanting anti-Ghandi songs whilst carrying anti-Ghandi messages on placards.
Jimmy Kainja an academic at Chancellor College says Malawians who have done tremendous work deserve a statue, but not an outsider like Gandhi.
“I don’t think as a country, Gandhi has any stake in us – you could extend that to Africa,” says Kainja. “Gandhi may be seen as a hero from a different perspective but not from Africa and the black African perspective.”
Kainja actually says that many young people throughout Africa are starting to question historical events.
“Several African governments have faced the pressure from young groups of activists who begin to re-read or understand history from a different perspective,” Kainja explains.
Richard Mathankie, a student of communication and cultural studies at the same University of Malawi believes that thegovernment should have taken a stronger stance.
“As a country we have the power to say no,” Mathakie says. “If we say yes, it will be like we are just receiving anything without thinking of what will be the negative impact.”Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
It shows how arrogant Indians are. Please build your statues in Mumbai or New Delhi , not any Malawian soil.
Osapanga statue ya ambuyanu bwanji ngati muli ndi ndalama? Ziliza kumangounjikapo maduka basi. Ndalamazo ndi zawo sikuti akupatsani ngati sachita erect statue yo. After all an Embassy is classified as foreign territory ndiye akumanga kwao and that should not concern you.
You don’t know what u are talking about Timo
Inu a timo clouds ngati zinthu simuzitsata just keep quiet. Nkhani ndi yakuti munthu uyu ghandi ananyoza anthu akuda ali ku south africa. Iyeyo amanena kuti munthu wakuda alibe mzeru bolankoni mmenye chonsecho azungu akawatenga kapena kuti kuwasankha amwenye ndi anthu akuda mofanana. Ndichifukwa chake maiko ambiri a ku africa akukana statue ya ghandi. By the way this issue of statue is coming now when these hindus are not in good terns with moslems kwaoku. Ife kuno chinthuchi sitikuchifuna.
Timo Clouds, do you know what this guy so-called Mahatma Ghandi contributed to our country? Ngati muli ndi kumudzi kwanu, go and ask “If anybody can come and claim your ancestors’ land?” If it can happen, then the whole clan is a total fool. Malawi soil is for Malawians in the first place, and as Malawians, we have total authority over our land, no matter how poor we might be as Malawians. We need reasonable thinking and not allow anybody do anything in Malawi. Malawi belongs to Malawians. Can Malawians do the same (building a statue) in: 1. New Delhi… Read more »