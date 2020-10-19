Indoor residual spraying effective to control Malaria, says expert

Malaria Control Programme Manager, Dr. Michael Kayange has said Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) is an effective way of Malaria control if properly done.

The official said this on Saturday at the end of a seven day trainer of trainer’s workshop in Mangochi in which Site Managers, Sprayer Operator Supervisors and Cluster Supervisors were drawn to be drilled in the whole process of IRS.

Kayange said workers should strive at giving the best outcome as he described IRS as expensive.

He said:“As a country, we are losing 180 people per month due to Malaria, this is a clear indication that this diseases is harmful and it needs a prompt action.

“IRS has proven to be effective as Malaria cases in the three districts which have adopted the program have been reduced, just an example, Mangochi started the program last year and reports show that Malaria cases have been reduced by 60 percent.”

Kayange appealed to all seasonal workers to work to the best of their abilities for a positive result.

“This programme is expensive, we are spending K2.2 Billion in Balaka and this is donor money which needs to be accounted for by giving a better result so that donors are encouraged to fund the program again in the years coming,” Kayange stated.

On his part, District Commissioner for Balaka Dr. McCloud Kadammanja agreed with Kayange saying workers should be exemplary when they go to the field.

He said:” Be on the look for people who would want to frustrate the program, these may be some of your friends who applied but were dropped because they did not meet the standards.”

One of the participants, John Mawaya a Cluster Manager described the training as unique and applauded the organizers of whole programme for a well planned programme.

Balaka is joining three other districts of Mangochi, Nkhatabay and Nkhotakota who already started the IRS programme.

Reports indicate that Balaka registered 2,368 under five and 5,833 over five malaria cases ever month on average during off season, and the figures double during the rainy season.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares