Inflation Soars to 28.1% in December: We Explain What it Means for You

Malawi’s Year-on-Year inflation rate has increased to 28.1% in December 2024, up from 27.0% in November, according to the latest report from the National Statistics Office (NSO). This rise signals continued pressure on household budgets as the cost of living surges.

Food Inflation Hits 35.6%

The NSO report highlights that food inflation has climbed to 35.6%, compared to 33.7% in November. This sharp increase means that essential commodities like maize, cooking oil, and sugar are becoming even less affordable for most Malawians. Food prices have been the main driver of inflation, and the upward trend is expected to place more strain on families, especially those living in poverty.

Non-Food Inflation Slows Slightly

On the other hand, the cost of non-food items, such as clothing and household goods, has shown a slower rate of increase. Non-food inflation dropped marginally from 17.2% in November to 16.8% in December. While this is a small relief, it does little to offset the rising food costs, which make up a significant portion of household spending.

A Tough Year for Inflation

The report also reveals that the annual average inflation rate for 2024 stands at 32.2%, higher than the 28.8% recorded in 2023. This confirms that 2024 was a particularly difficult year for Malawians, with prices rising at a faster pace than in the previous year.

Food inflation averaged 40.2% for the year, compared to 37.1% in 2023, while non-food inflation averaged 21.2%, up from 18.8%. This disparity underscores the growing burden of food costs on Malawian households.

The Impact on Malawians

Rising Costs for Families:

The steady increase in food prices means many families are struggling to afford basic meals. For low-income households, the situation is even direr as a significant portion of their earnings is spent on food. Business Struggles:

For businesses, inflation raises production and operational costs, forcing many to increase prices. This reduces consumer spending, further slowing economic activity. Reduced Purchasing Power:

As prices rise, the value of people’s income diminishes, leaving them with less money to meet other needs, such as education, health care, and transportation.

What’s Next?

Experts warn that without decisive interventions, inflation could remain high, continuing to erode the purchasing power of Malawians. Calls for increased investment in agriculture and policies to stabilize food prices have grown louder as many look to the government to address the root causes of inflation.

For now, Malawians must brace for more financial challenges as they navigate the rising cost of living.

