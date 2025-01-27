Sometimes, silence speaks louder than words, and in the case of Vice President Michael Usi, his silence is a deafening roar. Videos showing the printing of Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu cloth at Mapeto suggest the revival of a movement that not only resonates with integrity and grassroots mobilization but also spells disaster for the party that once underestimated him: UTM.

For UTM, this should be a wake-up call—a cold slap of reality signaling that the party’s days of underestimating Usi might cost them dearly.

What Is Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu and Why Does It Matter?

Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu, a development-oriented movement, was birthed in 2015 as Usi’s response to a political system marred by corruption, elitism, and empty promises. It preached the virtues of integrity and accountability in leadership—a message that resonated deeply with ordinary Malawians yearning for meaningful change.

This movement was never a political party, but its impact was far-reaching. By 2019, it had developed nationwide structures and solidified its grassroots presence, making Usi an attractive running mate for Saulos Chilima in the UTM-led coalition. With Usi’s network and vision, Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu gave UTM the legs to walk across Nsanje to Chitipa, building the party into a formidable movement.

But while UTM gained strength, Usi was gradually sidelined. After Chilima’s tragic death, jealousy and factionalism crept into UTM’s ranks, with some senior members feeling Usi didn’t “belong.” The betrayal culminated in Usi avoiding the UTM’s pre-orchestrated convention and subsequently being expelled and told in the face never to use UTM colours again. Yet Usi, true to his character, chose not to retaliate in court but instead to respond politically—a move many now interpret as the quiet return of Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu.

The Silent Storm Brewing

Usi hasn’t issued any statement regarding the videos of Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu-branded materials being printed. However, his past comment about “responding politically” and his grassroots tours distributing farm inputs hint at a man strategically preparing his next move.

The resurgence of Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu would be devastating for UTM. Let us be clear: Usi is no ordinary politician. He is a master communicator with unmatched charisma and decades of experience mobilizing communities from his ADRA days.

UTM’s growth was largely fueled by the grassroots infrastructure established by Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu, and many of those structures remain loyal to Usi. Should he revive the movement, the majority of these supporters—who initially joined UTM because of him—will likely return to Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu, leaving UTM weaker, fragmented, and scrambling for relevance.

Why Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu Matters Now More Than Ever

A Credible Alternative

In a political climate where trust in traditional parties is eroding, Usi’s Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu represents a credible alternative. Its philosophy of integrity and accountability resonates with Malawians frustrated by broken promises and recycled leadership. Grassroots Powerhouse

Usi’s strength lies in his ability to connect with ordinary Malawians. His grassroots tours, such as the recent farm input distribution, demonstrate his unwavering commitment to the people. Access to Resources

As Vice President, Usi commands resources and visibility that amplify his capacity to mobilize support. Reviving Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu would give him the perfect platform to consolidate power and challenge the political establishment. A Major Threat to UTM

Let’s not sugarcoat it—UTM’s betrayal of Usi has come back to haunt them. The very structures that helped UTM rise to prominence were built by Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu. If Usi reclaims those structures, UTM will lose its grassroots foundation and, potentially, its relevance.

UTM’s Short-Sighted Betrayal

To deny Usi’s role in building UTM is to indulge in the kind of foolishness that has sunk many political parties before. Usi’s Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu gave UTM credibility, funding, and a nationwide presence. His exclusion from UTM’s core decision-making processes, jealousy-fueled factionalism, and eventual expulsion were acts of political self-sabotage.

And now, UTM must face the consequences.

What Does This Mean for Malawians?

For the average Malawian, the return of Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu could signal the rebirth of a movement that prioritizes integrity and community-driven development. Usi’s record speaks for itself: a man of action, unafraid to roll up his sleeves and work for the people.

In contrast, UTM risks being remembered as a party consumed by internal squabbles and short-sightedness—a cautionary tale of what happens when ambition and jealousy overshadow purpose.

Final Thoughts

UTM should be very worried—no, terrified—about Usi’s silent resurgence. His Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu movement is not just a threat; it’s a storm gathering strength, poised to tear through the very fabric of UTM’s foundation.

Usi’s silence is his strategy, and his actions are his loudest statements. If UTM continues to underestimate him, they’ll learn the hard way that betrayal always comes with a price. For Usi, the future is clear: a revitalized Odya Zake Alibe Mulandu that will remind Malawians that integrity, not politics, is the key to real change.

