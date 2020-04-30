Inhouse Media hustling with Fyah Bwoy’s single – selling at K200

A newly established Blantyre-based multimedia production firm, In-house Media is selling the newly released Fyah Bwoy’s single at a minimum price of K200.

According to Inhouse Media founder, musician and TV personality Black Jak, well wishers can still buy at any amount if they wish.

“The K200 price tag is just the minimum. I know there are well wishers out there who want to support us, they can buy it at any amount,” he said.

The single can be bought via mobile money on Mpamba and Airtel Money on 0888438466 and 0999999966 respectively.

“Everyday Hustle” is Fyah Bwoy’s first single off the upcoming EP titled “Louder”.

Released on 25 April, 2020, “Everyday Hustle” single features renowned urban music legends Phyzix and In-house Media founder Black Jak.

Speaking in an interview, Fyah Bwoy said “Everyday Hustle” is a song which encourages the youth not to give up in life.

“The concept is about encouraging the hard working spirit among the youths and telling them not to give on their goals no matter what,” Fyah Bwoy said.

The new song was produced at Inhouse Media while the beat was produced by Macia, it was recorded by Fyah Bwoy, mixed and mastered by Stich Frey.

Commenting on the song, Inhouse Media boss, Black Jak said Fyah Bwoy is making good progress in music.

Black Jak said:”It’s a good song. It was very easy for me. It just felt right for me to be on the track. I have seen him grow and I think he is progressing very well. Phyzix added something different to the song.”

He added, “Fyah Bwoy is part of the original In-house Media Team pretty much. He is our Resident Recording Producer. It’s more of working together than Being signed by Inhouse Media.”

Meanwhile, Fyah Bwoy is working on “Louder” EP.

Apart from international surprise appearances on the “Louder” EP features

Black Jak, Phyzix, Vube, Dray Voyahj and Stich Fray.

Chisomo Mayani known by stage name Fyah Bwoy describes his music as inspirational sound with love, hope and good life.

He said he hopes to hit billboard charts, run his own recording company and sign other budding artists.

“I need much support from my fans, family and friends to progress and achieve my goals,” Fyah Bwoy appealed.

