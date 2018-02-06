‘Inhumana’ in the offing: Malawi movie on plight of persons with albinism

Some Malawian artists in collaboration with the Association of Persons with Albinism (APAM) have embarked on an ambitious movie project whose main focus is to rekindle public awareness on the plight people with albinism face.

The movie, ‘Inhumana’, will be out anytime soon and features prominent and award-winning actress Flora Suya.

‘Inhumana’ means “heartless people” in Spanish.

Writer and director of the movie, Gibson Beza, said while the issue of the plight of people with albinism is seemingly dying, the issue is still hot-button in the country.

“We’ve actually been working on the project for two years now. And we are determined to make the most impact possible,” said Beza.

Award winning videographer, Gift Sukez, will direct the movie.

According to Beza, APAM is committed to seeing the project becoming fruitful and having impact on the entire world.

“Since this will be the biggest cinematic production ever made in the country with a rich story, sophisticated production and a global audience, the Association is welcoming all willing companies to support the venture,” said Beza.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :