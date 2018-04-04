Injured Mangochi woman accuses DPP of neglecting her

A woman from Kamwendo Village, Traditional Authority Jalasi who came to attend President Peter Mutharika’s Mangochi opening of Mlambe One Stop Center last week is accusing the party’s district and regional officials of neglecting her.

The woman, is among the many people which the party ferried using hired vehicles to beef up number at the rally which Mutharika held at Mangochi Stadium after opening the center.

Speaking at her Mangochi hospital bed Patuma Twaibu, who have a fractured left leg explains that she got injured when the vehicle they were using swayed as it was leaving Mangochi stadium after rally.

“There are several people who got injured but I am the only one who was admitted. The party officials just dumped me here without any help. They gave me K100 like everybody who was on that vehicle. What can K100 do to me,”Twaibu says.

She reveals that she has been trying to contact both district and regional governor for the east but both of them did not came to see her and offer her any support despite that she got injured while on party duties.

“I have been here since Thursday. None of them has come to see me. Even party officials from our area who were with me in the vehicle the time I got injured did not come. My relatives notified the district and regional governor but both of them did not come to see me in hospital. This is very unfair,” she adds.

This woman predicament contradicts what DPP regional governor for the East Julius Paipi said during Mutharika rally that there were no people who were ferried to the rally on trucks as it is the case during some rallies.

Of late, there has been cases where people have been injured while travelling in open vehicles to political rallies like the one held in Mangochi.

However there has been few incidences where the parties have taken responsibility of the injured people.

