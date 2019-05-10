Injuries rock Malawi squad ahead of eSwatini clash

Malawi national football team continues to suffer setbacks ahead of Saturday’s CHAN return leg qualifiers against e-Swatini at the Kamuzu Stadium as two more players have been completely ruled out of the game due to injuries.

Defenders Peter Cholopi and Denis Chembezi have been released from camp as it was discovered that they could not recover from a groin injury and a knock respectively the two suffered while playing for their Club, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers.

The development comes in the wake of the Flames Team Manager, James Sangala expressing concern over shortage of wingers due to injuries of some of its players including Alfred Manyozo Jr., Peter Banda and Patrick Phiri who were also ruled out on Monday.

This brings the total number of players completely ruled out from the Flames camp to five while TN Stars Forward, Stain Davie, who is also struggling with injury as he was stepped over the foot during Flames training, is yet to be confirmed by the doctors on his availability for the game.

While describing the development as unfortunate, Malawi national team Caretaker Coach, Meke Mwase said he is confident that the remaining players will do the job adding that besides Duncan Nyoni who was earlier called into camp, he will not make any replacement for the casualties.

“Their absence will affect the team, but we have enough depth to cover up. Time is not on our side to call up new players so we will continue with the under-23 we have in the camp,” the former Flames international said.

The Flames were held to a barren draw in the first round first leg of the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers game away to e-Swatini on April 20 at Mavuso Sports Centre in Manzini, Mbabane.

