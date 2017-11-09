What injury scare? Papa back in action for Malawi in Lesotho match

Malawi national team, midfielder Gerald ‘Papa’ Phiri Jnr, has shrugged off injury scare and is fit to face Lesotho in an international friendly match at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Saturday.

Papa trained normally on Wednesday after cause for concern just 24 hours ago when he limped out of training session.

He reportedly twisted a toe on his left leg.

The winger, was back to normal on Wednesday as Flames were put through their paces by their Belgina tactician Ronny Van Geneugden.

“I am ok. I did a normal training session and am fit to play,” Phiri Jr said.

Flames team manager James Sangala confirmed that Phiri Jnr has been passed fit.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) convinced Lesotho Football Association that the international friendly against the ‘Crocodiles’ should be played in the country on November 11 as the two sides agreed inititlaly that match, which will be played on Fifa international calendar date, should be staged in Maseru, Lesotho.

The match, which will be Malawi’s Flames third at the newly-built stadium, comes four months after the Flames last played at the venue against Comoros in African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

In between, the Flames have been on the road playing international friendlies against Morocco Under-23 and Togo during Morocco training camp.

Malawi then drew one-all against Tanzania in another friendly match.

Before this match, Malawi also drew against Kenya in another away friendly match as the team was preparing for African Nations Championship qualifier against Madagascar.

Malawi last played Lesotho at the 2016 Cosafa Cup where the Crocodiles beat the Flames for the first time in 35 years.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :