Inkosi Gomani mourns Zulu king Goodwill Zwelitini

Paramount chief Gomani V says he mourns the death of the Zulu king Goodwill Zwelitini who died yesterday in South Africa of diabetics complications.

Gomani V has since sent a condolence messages to the Zulu nation of South Africa on the passing of Zwelitini.

In a statement released yesterday and signed by Gomani V, the Maseko nguni/Ngoni king says he will always cherish the courtesies extended to him by late King Zwelitini whenever he visited South Africa.

“The Maseko Ngonis/Ngunis are in mourning on the passing on of the Ngonyama of Zulu great nation whose oneness with Maseko Nguni/Ngoni goes all the way to the genesis of the illustrious history of nguni/ngoni people,” reads the statement in part.

King Zwelitini passed on yesterday in a South African hospital where he was being treated for diabetes.

He is said to have contracted Covid-19 while in hospital.

The King died aged 72.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!