Commentators urge Malawi govt to make fresh stand on AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine use

March 13, 2021 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Social commentators are urging the government to  make a fresh stand on use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine as some countries are suspending its use over reports of complications.

President Chakwera:  No physical  distance as he was vaccinated 

Malawi rolled out the vaccination exercise on Thursday with President Lazarus Chakwera, his Vice Saulos Chilima and other senior government officials being the first to be vaccinated.

However, latest media reports are indicating that countries such as Thailand, Denmark and Norway have suspended the vaccine over reports of blood clots, despite there being no evidence over the same.

Meanwhile, an epidemic expert Titus Divala is condemning the tendency of flouting social distancing regulations during presidential events in the country.

On Thursday when President Lazarus Chakwera was receiving the Covid-19 jab, he was surrounded by various officials who disregarded Covid protocols in order to witness the Malawi leader getting vaccinated.

This tendency has also been noted during election campaign rallies ahead of the by-elections later this month.

There are fears that such conduct will fuel local transmissions and a possible third wave of the pandemic.

