Malawi civil service ‘cleanup’ task force on track, against further rot

The Public Service Systems Review Taskforce convened in Lilongwe on Friday to review progress of its work with a promise that is ready to produce a comprehensive recommendation report to President Chakwera with 90 days as mandated.

A statement issued after the meeting from 9 am to 7 pm, said the 14-member Civil Service Comprehensive Review Task Force, to be led by Vice-President Saulos Chilima, who is also Minister responsible for Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms, would also not hesitate to report and recommend to President Lazarus Chakwera if it discovers areas of grave concern along the way.

“In the meantime, the Taskforce has resolved that once, through the sub-committees, it encounters areas of grave concern-it will not hesitate to report and recommend to His Excellency Dr. LazarusMcCarthyChakwera, President of the Republic,in-order to prevent further rot and damage to the economy. The same will apply when the Taskforce envisages quick-wins and intermediate deliverables,” reads the statement signed by Chilima ‘s spokesperson Pilirani Phiri.

The statement said overall, the Taskforce is assuring the general public that it will deliver a comprehensive Recommendation Report to His Excellency the President within 90 days as mandated.

During Friday’s meeting the statement further said five sub-committees of the Taskforce namely Procurement, Allowances, Employment Contracts, Conditions of Service and Restructuring of the Public Service presented their fact-finding reports to the Chairperson of the Taskforce Vice President Chilima.

The statement said through the preliminary reports, the sub committees reported progress, updates and that they were on track in fulfilling their tasks within an internally agreed timeframe by the Taskforce.

The taskforce comprises different professionals such as academicians and lawyers.

Some of the members in the team are former secretary to Treasury Professor Ronald Mangani, professors Nyovani Madise, Ngeyi Kanyongolo, Wiseman Chijere Chirwa, Dr. Henry Chingaipe, private practice lawyer John Suzi Banda and former principal secretary in the Office of the Vice-President responsible for Public Sector Reforms Management Nwazi Mnthambala.

