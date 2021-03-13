Malawi civil service ‘cleanup’ task force on track, against further rot

March 13, 2021 Wongani Chiuta- Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

The Public  Service  Systems  Review Taskforce convened in Lilongwe on Friday to review progress of its work with a promise that is ready to produce a comprehensive recommendation report to President Chakwera with 90 days as mandated.

Chilima arrives for a meeting os a special task force to comprehensively review systems of allowances, procurement and employment contracts which have over the years been conduits of looting public funds.
Members in the review committee
The special task force has experienced and highly qualified persons from the non-State sector/civil society

A statement issued after the meeting  from 9 am to 7 pm, said the  14-member Civil Service Comprehensive Review Task Force, to be led by Vice-President Saulos Chilima, who is also Minister responsible for Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms,  would also not hesitate to report and recommend to  President Lazarus Chakwera if it discovers areas of grave concern along the way.

“In  the  meantime, the Taskforce  has  resolved  that  once,  through  the  sub-committees, it encounters areas of grave concern-it will not hesitate to report and recommend to His Excellency Dr. LazarusMcCarthyChakwera, President of the Republic,in-order to prevent further rot and damage to the economy. The same  will  apply  when  the  Taskforce  envisages quick-wins  and  intermediate deliverables,” reads the statement signed by Chilima ‘s spokesperson Pilirani Phiri.

The statement said overall, the  Taskforce is  assuring  the  general  public  that  it will deliver  a comprehensive Recommendation Report to His Excellency the President within 90 days as mandated.

During Friday’s meeting the statement further said five sub-committees of the Taskforce namely  Procurement, Allowances,  Employment Contracts,  Conditions of Service and Restructuring of the Public Service presented their fact-finding reports to the Chairperson of the Taskforce Vice President Chilima.

The statement said through the preliminary reports, the sub committees  reported  progress,  updates and  that  they  were  on  track in fulfilling their tasks within an internally agreed timeframe by the Taskforce.

The taskforce comprises different professionals such as academicians and lawyers.

Some of the members in the team are former secretary to Treasury Professor Ronald Mangani, professors Nyovani Madise, Ngeyi Kanyongolo, Wiseman Chijere Chirwa, Dr. Henry Chingaipe, private practice lawyer John Suzi Banda and former principal secretary in the Office of the Vice-President responsible for Public Sector Reforms Management Nwazi Mnthambala.

