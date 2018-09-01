Inkosi Gomani orders DPP flags removal in Ntcheu

Youthful and uncompromising Ngoni chief Gomani V of Ntcheu on Saturday ordered the removal of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) flags which were planted around the area where Umhlangano cultural festival took place.

This follows a stern warning by the organisers of the important cultural event of the Maseko Ngoni that they would not tolerate party colours.

Men were seen removing the blue DPP flags and put them together.

It was not immediately known what they would do with them but some DPP members took up in social media to warn the powerful and influential Ngoni chief that his actions were a provocation of the cadets, notorious for beating up, harassing and intimidating those with dissenting political views.

The event ironically is a celebration of the life of the first Maseko Ngoni chief who was killed by the white colonists for standing up against oppression of his people.

Most cultural events, especially the Mulhako wa Alhomwe is highly politicized as most people, including top officials, put on ruling party regalia.

Vice president and leader of the United Transformation Movement (UTM) Saulos Chilima on Friday warned movement members against putting on movement regalia at the event.

Chilima, who is also an Impi, an advisor to the chief, received a tumultuous and thunderous welcome from his people in Ntcheu as he arrived at the event, overshadowing a government delegation which was led by a low key government minister of Culture Grace Chiumia.

Chilima also put the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president and his challenger in the 2019 polls, Lazarus Chakwera in the shadows.

Both Chilima and Chakwera had a hand shake and has a brief talk but there was no evidence that the two powerful politicians would meet again to forge a common electoral alliance in order to topple the Peter Mutharika administration at the ballot box during the 2019 polls.

