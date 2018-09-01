Gwengwe, Dimba go unopposed in primaries: Analyst tells MCP to stop fixing candidates

Two Malawi Congress Party (MCP) members of Parliament, Sosten Gwengwe and Peter Dimba on Saturday became the first to sail through in the primary process to become the party candidates during the forth coming 2019 general elections.

Gwengwe comes from Lilongwe Msozi North while Dimba comes from Lilongwe South.

In March 2017, Gwengwe floored down , five candidates during the primaries who included Lucy Masache, Henry Dzoole Mwale, Stanley Chimphonda, Rabson Kathewera and Helix Damson Dzuwa where Gwengwe won the polls to become the Parliamentarian for the area.

The polls saw Gwengwe amassing 559 votes from people who stood behind him in a snake form.

But in a twist of event the all the five never showed up this time around and instead it was a one man show with all the party structures supporting him.

Professor of Administration and Political studies at the Chancellor College the Constituent College of the University of Malawi , Mustapha Hussen says the unopposed winning of the two candidates means that the MPs are star performers.

“There are two things here ; one is that the two have performed positively and secondly , there is unity within the people in the area,”

Returning officer, Rodgers Newa and Khosa Kamwendo declared the elections as free, and credible.

Similarly it was all jubilation when Lilongwe South MP, Peter Dimba won MCP primary elections held at Phirilanjuzi Primary School unopposed as there was no other aspirant to challenge his candidature.

A political scientist hassince advised MCP to stop fixing candidates as the primary elections for the party resumed on Friday, saying this was a recipe for violence.

The political scientist, Ernest Thindwa has also told the MCP to bring in independent election observers to bring sanity during the primary elections, saying the conduct of the party officials in conducting the polls is biased and compromised.

The MCP primary elections resumed on Friday after a two-week suspension following violent political violence which left several people severely injured and property including vehicles damaged.

The Friday primary polls generally went on peaceful.

“The problem is that MCP officials are taking the party as the source of employment. They should not take the party as their source of employment at all,” said Thindwa.

Director of Elections in the party for the centre said the party has now put in place measures to ensure that the violence should not be repeated.

He said the party will no longer tolerate violence and intimidation.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :