Blantyre derby ends in 1-1 draw, Fischer denies Wanderers: Malawi TNM Super League

Defening champions Be Forward Wanderers lost the chance to narrow the gap on points with TNM Super League leaders Nyasa Big Bullets after veteran Fischer Kondowe scored in the second half to level the scores in the TNM Super League Blantyre derby at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Saturday.

Nomads took the lead through veteran striker Easu Kanyena in the 21st minute after an assist by Joseph Kamwendo, only for Bullets to level with a Fischer Kondowe lever 20 minutes in the second half.

Bullets lead the 16-teamtable with 46 points while the Nomads are second with 39 points.

