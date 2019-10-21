Inkosi Gomani V welcomes his bride Rishaladza with full Ngoni honours

Powerful chief of the Ngoni maseko, Gomani’s bride on Sunday jetted into the country from South Africa, her home, ahead of their wedding on November 2 2019.

She was welcomed at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe by the royal family, including his bridegroom and with full Ngoni honours.

The slim, tall bride alighted from the plane to the VIP lounge where the chief and the royal family were waiting for her.

An uncle to the chief, Samson Gomani Chikuse described her arrival as the joyous moment in the royal family.

“We have been waiting for her for long. In our tradition and culture, a Ngoni chief must have a wife to ensure continuity of the lineage,” he said.

Gomani Chikuse said the royal family is happy that the Inkosi will tie the knot with the love of his life.

“We are all very happy because a chief needs to have a wife. A,ong other things, the wife us best suited to help in guiding young ones in the royal family and beyond,” he said.

One of the chief’s advisors, Impi Kandi Padambo told people not to put on party colours during the wedding ceremony which will also be held together with a cultural event.

He said party colours are divisive and violence can erupt because of political differences.

