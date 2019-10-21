Inkosi Gomani V welcomes his bride Rishaladza with full Ngoni honours

October 21, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 9 Comments

Powerful chief of the Ngoni maseko, Gomani’s bride on Sunday jetted into the country from South Africa, her home, ahead of their wedding on November 2  2019.

Inkosikati Richalaza Khanyisa Matebula a South African arrives in Malawi to meet her royal husband-to-be Inkosi Ya Makhosi Goman V ahead of their wedding November 2 2019
Gomani V and Rishaladza and the royal family

She was welcomed at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe by the royal family, including his bridegroom and with full Ngoni honours.

The slim, tall bride alighted from the plane to the VIP lounge where the chief and the  royal family were waiting for her.

An uncle to the chief, Samson Gomani Chikuse described her arrival as the joyous moment in the royal family.

“We have been waiting for her for long. In our tradition and culture, a Ngoni chief must have a wife to ensure continuity of the lineage,” he said.

Gomani Chikuse said the royal family is happy that the Inkosi will tie the knot with the love of his life.

“We are all very happy because a chief needs to have a wife. A,ong other things, the wife us best suited to help in guiding young ones in the royal family and beyond,” he said.

One of the chief’s advisors, Impi Kandi Padambo told people not to put on party colours during the wedding ceremony which will also be held together with a cultural event.

He said party colours are divisive and violence can erupt because of political differences.

Boris Johnson
Guest
Boris Johnson

Beautiful girl missing a smile

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Eagles Eye
Guest
Eagles Eye

If it was her first time to fly into Malawi, she might have been put off by the level of poverty viewed from the sky. Truth be told, landing at our airports does not make a good impression about the country. Switching Limpopo for Lizulu could prove to be another nightmare.

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Lamion
Guest
Lamion

Very true

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
CHIPYELERO
Guest
CHIPYELERO

All the best our Chief. But why is the queen to be looking gloomy?

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Vivian
Guest
Vivian

The thinking of parents and relatives back home probably…..home sick who knows

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Kanyimbi265
Guest
Kanyimbi265

Koma anakayezesa? am asking chifukwa mwamunayu akumangoti walowalowaso mu chipatala

5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Joe Penyetsu
Guest
Joe Penyetsu

Yes uncle hater. Mr Nkhwidzi, inuyo munayezetsa?

4 hours ago
4 hours ago
MATILDA LOMBOLA
Guest
MATILDA LOMBOLA

PALIBEPO WAMBEU IYAAA !

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Ankolo
Guest
Ankolo

Ati anakayezesa last week. Ali bobo

2 hours ago
2 hours ago