Inkosi M’mbelwa tells Ngoni chiefs to prepare for smooth succession

Inkosi ya Makosi M’mbelwa V has raised concern over chieftaincy wrangles in Mzimba District and has called on chiefs to always prepare for smooth succession.

The paramount Chief made the call during the installation ceremony of chief Mzukuzuku the forth, an activity which was supposed to take place in 2002 but failed due to family disagreements.

Meanwhile, the Inkosi told the gathering that he will soon deal with the wrangle that has rocked the chieftaincy of Traditional Authority (TA) Mzikubola where there was a fight this week resulting in serious injuries.

Speaking at the cattle kraal, where the traditional installation took place, M’mbelwa said chieftaincy wrangles were a result of taking things for granted.

“I urge you to start preparing your houses now, otherwise we do not want to experience such a thing again in future,” he said.

He urged the newly installed Mzukuzuku to burry all the differences which were there with his rival camp saying they were both one blood.

M’mbelwa said as a chief, Mzukuzuku is supposed to be fair and lovely to each and every subject under him.

“Mzikubola is just a neighbour to Mzukuzuku. I would like to assure you honourable minister that I will soon invite you to install the TA. [We] are working on that and we have made good progress,” the Inkosi ya Makosi said.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kondwani Nankhumwa said government is working hard to ensure distribution of development in all parts of the country.

He explained it is hard for government to implement its development agenda in the absence of chiefs saying they are supposed to take a leading role in the activities.

The Minister pointed out that the installation of TA Mzukuzuku, finally, was a relief to the government.

Nankhumwa urged the new chief to refrain from corruption and put welfare of people at heart regardless of any differences that might be there.

