Innovation Jam winner hails NBM plc for Ghana trip

Winner of the 2024 Innovation Jam Goodall Salima has hailed National Bank of Malawi (NBM) for sponsoring him to attend the Third Annual TICON Africa Conference held from August 20 to 22, at Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

The all-expenses-paid trip formed part of the prize package for the winners of the competition, which is one of NBM plc’s flagship initiatives to nurture young innovators and entrepreneurs.

Speaking after the conference, Salima expressed gratitude to NBM plc for making his participation possible.

“This platform has not only allowed me to showcase Malawian innovation, but also to connect with global leaders in AgriTech. The exposure and knowledge gained here will help me scale the GS Smart Greenhouse further and contribute to Malawi’s journey towards sustainable, commercial agriculture in line with Vision 2063.”

“This smart farming ecosystem has been shown to increase yields by up to 20%, reduce water use by 30%, cut energy consumption by 20%, and lower pesticide reliance by 25%, all while improving farm security and farmer empowerment,” said Salima.

Salima also disclosed that the GS Smart Greenhouse is an agricultural technology solution that combines Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to revolutionise greenhouse cultivation.

“It was inspired by inefficiencies in traditional farming, such as resource wastage, weak pest management, and the absence of real-time data. Developing a fully automated, data-driven system makes farming more efficient, sustainable, and accessible to growers,” said Salima.

NBM plc Product Development and Strategy Manager, Ibrahim Chapeyama said the conference brought together some of Africa’s brightest minds in technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship, providing participants with opportunities for learning, networking, and showcasing their solutions on an international stage.

Chapeyama said the Bank remains dedicated to supporting youth-led innovations.

“Through initiatives like the Innovation Jam, we are investing in the next generation of Malawian innovators. Goodall’s success demonstrates how technology can drive sustainable agriculture, food security, and economic growth for Malawi. Our sponsorship of these young innovators to international platforms like TICON Africa is a reflection of our commitment to nurturing talent and positioning Malawi as a hub of innovation.”

“By sponsoring innovators to attend international conferences, NBM plc continues to create opportunities for Malawian youth to gain global exposure, learn best practices, and bring home transformative ideas that will shape the country’s future,” said Chapeyama.

