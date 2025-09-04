NBM plc hails Scorchers’ dominant victory over Lesotho

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has applauded the Malawi National Women’s Football Team for their dominant display in the two international friendly matches against Lesotho played on Friday and Sunday at Mpira Stadium in Chiwembe, Blantyre.

The Scorchers secured a double successive 3–0 victory courtesy of Asimenye Simwaka’s brace and Sabina Thom in the first match on Friday, while Simwaka also netted a hattrick in the second encounter on Sunday.

Speaking after the matches, NBM plc Product Development and Strategy Manager, Ibrahim Chapeyama, whose Bank has pumped K140 million into supporting the team this year, expressed pride in the Scorchers’ performance.

“We are happy with the overall performance of our ‘Pangolins’. They proved that we did not make a mistake in associating our brand with them. The friendlies have been very impressive. I am particularly pleased with the performance of our ladies, which I believe is a direct result of the NBM Premiership. Even the coach has acknowledged the impact of the league on the team’s progress,” said Chapeyama.

He also hailed the fans for their strong support, noting that the Scorchers have become a true national treasure.

“Looking ahead, we are eager to see continued strong performances from the team and even greater support from Malawians across the country. The level of play we have seen is encouraging. With the return of our international players, we are confident that we can advance through the qualifiers and lift the Scorchers to even greater heights,” said Chapeyama.

Head Coach Lovemore Fazili expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Scorchers, with the blend of regular and new players.

“It was a fair game; we are just trying to get good coordination between the regulars and the new players, so with the results, I am impressed,” said Fazili.

The Scorchers played the two friendlies as part of their preparations for the crucial COSAFA Women’s Championship and WAFCON qualifiers slated for October.

