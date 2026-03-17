Inside the Sigelege Deal: K27 Billion Pension Fund Purchase Sparks Malawi ‘Overpricing’ Scandal

What began as a glossy investment story—rebranding Sigelege Boutique Hotel into the “Lifestyle Boutique Hotel”—has collapsed into a storm of allegations over opacity, inflated pricing, and politically connected beneficiaries.

The Public Service Pension Trust Fund (PSPTF) paid K27 billion for Sigelege, a modest 3-star property with just 53 rooms, and immediately handed operations back to businessman Watson Kaunda under a five-year management contract. Observers say the size and standard of the hotel make the price inconceivable, with even generous market valuations failing to approach the K27 billion mark.

Sources allege that of the K27 billion, K17 billion went directly to the late Vice President Saulos Chilima, while the remaining K10 billion was distributed among other politically exposed players, including figures linked to the presidency and senior government officials. The allocations are described as “taxes, fees, and shared interests,” though no official investigation has confirmed wrongdoing.

Critics highlight the deal’s secrecy: pensioners—the fund’s true stakeholders—had little access to due diligence, valuation reports, or justification documents, leaving questions about whether the purchase was a sound investment.

“The property is far too small for that price. This was never a commercial transaction; it was a financial structure with hidden beneficiaries,” said one source.

The circular nature of the deal deepens scrutiny: Kaunda, who managed Sigelege prior to the sale, retained operational control, raising the question of what the fund actually bought and whether pensioners were exposed to unnecessary financial risk.

Political proximity intensifies doubts. Former Attorney General Chikosa Silungwe, who publicly condemned opaque deals like Amaryllis, is closely connected to Kaunda and Chilima, fueling speculation over potential conflicts of interest.

The transaction now appears part of a disturbing pattern in Malawi’s pension fund investments, echoing prior controversies like the Amaryllis Hotel deal: inflated valuations, opaque processes, and billions flowing to politically connected actors.

Governance experts and civil society are urging the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to act swiftly, tracing fund flows, assessing true asset value, and identifying all beneficiaries.

A small 53-room, 3-star hotel purchased for K27 billion, paid mostly to political insiders and then managed by the same operator—this is not just an investment; it is a flashpoint in Malawi’s expanding overpricing scandal, demanding urgent public scrutiny.

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