Semifinals draw sets mood for NBM Under-23 Championship

The NBM Under-23 Championship has reached its final stages following the draw for the semi-final fixtures involving four regional champions, with matches scheduled for March 20, and the final on March 22, 2026 at Champions Stadium in Mponela, Dowa.

According to the draw, QPL Stars will face Mponela United FC, while Karonga Reserves will take on Kababa Academy to produce the finalists.

Speaking after the draw in Blantyre, NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Mphepo-Hiwa said the tournament reflects the bank’s commitment to developing football and creating a transition pathway for young players into senior teams.

“The NBM Under-23 championship has successfully bridged the gap between the youth and senior football, nurturing talented players who are ready to progress to adult leagues,” said Mphepo-Hiwa.

She added that the tournament offers attractive prize money, with the champions set to receive K10 million, while the runners-up K4 million and the third-placed team K2 million.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM), Competitions and Licensing Manager, Clement Kafwafwa commended NBM plc for introducing the Under-23 Championship, saying it has helped close the age gap in football competitions.

“The competition has showcased emerging talent and will strengthen Malawi’s football development pipeline. Many players have progressed through the U-23 level and are gaining opportunities to represent the national team,” said Kafwafwa.

The NBM Under-23 Championship, which began in 2025, has more than 1,700 matches played under a K500 million sponsorship from National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc.

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