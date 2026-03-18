Police Probe MCP Over Alleged Illegal Cadre Training at State Facility

A political storm is brewing after Malawi’s top law enforcement officer confirmed a formal investigation into allegations that the governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) conducted partisan training of its cadres at a state-run police training institution—an act described as both unlawful and a dangerous abuse of public infrastructure.

Inspector General of Police, Richard Luhanga, has disclosed that the Malawi Police Service (MPS) is probing reports that dozens of MCP-linked individuals underwent training at the Mtakataka Police Training School—a facility strictly mandated for the professional training of police officers.

In an exclusive interview with Times Television, Luhanga did not mince words: the use of a government security training institution for political purposes is illegal.

“This is not what police training schools are for,” Luhanga said. “These are government institutions established to train law enforcement officers, not political party cadres. We are investigating the matter, and once we conclude, appropriate action will be taken.”

The allegations strike at the heart of Malawi’s fragile democratic safeguards, raising serious concerns about the politicization of state security institutions. If confirmed, the training of ruling party cadres within a police facility would represent a significant breach of constitutional order—blurring the line between state and party in a way that critics warn could erode public trust and fuel political intimidation.

Sources indicate that the cadres may have received training in security tactics, potentially including the protection of party officials. While such training in itself is not inherently unlawful, the venue—Mtakataka Police Training School—turns the issue into a matter of legality and governance.

The implication is stark: a ruling party allegedly gaining access to state-controlled security infrastructure for its own strategic advantage.

Legal experts say the case could test Malawi’s commitment to the rule of law and institutional independence. The use of public resources for partisan activities is prohibited under Malawian law, and any confirmation of such conduct could trigger both criminal liability and political repercussions.

“This goes beyond a simple breach—it speaks to systemic risks of state capture,” said one governance analyst. “If security institutions are perceived to be aligned with a political party, it undermines their neutrality and legitimacy.”

Luhanga, who has been positioning himself as a reform-minded police chief, used the interview to reiterate his vision of an intelligence-driven and community-oriented police service. He emphasized professionalism, discipline, and the need to rebuild public trust in law enforcement—an effort that now faces a critical test under the weight of these allegations.

He also reflected on broader institutional challenges, including corruption within the force, rising cases of mob justice, recruitment processes, and officers’ welfare—issues that intersect with the credibility of the police in handling politically sensitive investigations such as this one.

As investigations unfold, the stakes are high—not just for MCP, but for Malawi’s democratic institutions. The outcome will likely determine whether the country’s law enforcement agencies can act independently when confronted with allegations involving those in power.

For now, the question remains unanswered but unavoidable: was a national police training facility quietly repurposed for partisan ends—and if so, who authorized it, and who will be held accountable?

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