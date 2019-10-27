Inspiration from the unlikely: Masters degree thesis by Mukhito

Sometimes inspiration comes from least expected sources. A policeman in any country would likely not produce an academic paper at any academic level let alone at Masters Degree level about commercial livestock production and economic development. But that’s exactly what Malawi’s State House Director General, Peter Mabvuto Mukhito, former Malawi Police Inspector General has done in London.

Mukhito of the Bingu’s “ Mukhito sapepesa” fame at the heist of the “academic freedom” saga has not only attained a Masters degree after two years of studying hard word, but he has added to livestock production valuable knowledge. And as an academic researcher, Mukhito streamlined his study in the commercial aspect of livestock production .

But wait a minute, policeman, State House Director General, academic researcher, livestock production, how ?

Mukhito is a farmer. Upon retiring from police service he embarked on his passion; livestock production. He established a commercial farm in central Malawi. Several years after the investment in livestock farming, he has well over 150 cattle.

Apparently it is from his experience from practical farming and interaction with agricultural extension workers and farmers that Mukhito developed passion to share his knowledge about farming and its impact on economic development . He then delved into this line of research in his academic work.

Chechister University in London, found favour in his research proposal and allowed him to embark on academic research on it . Now, Chichester is not an ordinary university in the United Kingdom. It is among the ftop academic institutions of higher learning. The University must have noticed something academically right about Mukhito’s research proposal . Probably, practicality and originality.

Anyway, Peter Mukhito, the quiet man of security discipline has earned his MBA with merit in Business Administration with a thesis on “ Commercial Livestock Production for Economic Development. An impact assessment of farm business practices on livehoods of Smallholder Livestock Farmers in Malingunde EPA, Lilongwe Malawi.”

The Challenge is for farmers to tap from Mukhito’s research paper and use the knowledge therein . And for police officers today, civil servants , to realize that there is life beyond civil service if one plans well, and for young people to realize that the sky is not the limit . Peter Mukhito, a retired civil servant, a busy man at State House has made it; a two year academic MBA from a well recognized London institution of higher learning with merit.

Chichester University established in 1977 in West Sussex is not an armchair academic institution. It is not a “diploma mill”. It is meritorious and strict in its academic discipline.

