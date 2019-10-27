Fire guts down 2 shops in Kasungu

Fire has gutted down two shops last night which belong to businessmen of Asian origin.

Eye witnesses said goods worth millions of money has been destroyed in the fire.

People rushed to the scene of the incident to help put down the fire and help take some of the property out of the raging fire shops.

Kasungu has no fire engine so people helped to put down the fire with whatever means they could.

Police also rushed to the shops to ensure that there was order and prevent any looting of property.

Authorities are yet to establish the cause of the fire but it is suspected it was started from fireworks during a Hindu religious celebration.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :