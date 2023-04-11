Inspiring Malawians honoured

In its latest edition, Wealth Malawi — a magazine for entrepreneurs, professionals and business professionals — has named Illovo Sugar Malawi Managing Director, Lekani Katandula; retired banker Benedicto Bena Nkhoma; ServiceTouch founder Emmanuel Mulele as amongst 8 Inspiring Malawians.

The others are travel and tourism service provider, Mervis Maigwa; AfriqCars owner, Lilian Azizi; co-founder of Optical Photography, Prudence Kasinja; institutional development practitioner, Mavuto Kapyepye and Resani Consulting founder, Rebecca Sani.

Wealth Malawi recognises some inspiring men and women who have been at the heart of building a leadership, entrepreneurial narrative and culture in Malawi.

They range from corporate executives to thought leaders and practical business people and personalities who have made a fortune, impact and inspire many within the Warm Heart of Africa and beyond.

Katandula, who is also Malawi Confederation of Chamber of Commerce & Industry, is described in the citation as “a business leader with strong financial background who aims at achieving sustainable business success for the benefit of both internal and external shareholders”.

“Lekani is a humble leader with rare leadership qualities and insights towards Malawi’s development”.

Nkhoma, who retired having served in the banking industry for over 25 years, has been considered for being “a seasoned businessman and motivational speaker with a large following”.

He has “passion towards mindset change in the way people conduct daily business” and that he is also “a philanthropist who loves giving back through motivational and inspirational talks and financing projects that impacts communities”.

For Maigwa, the magazine has described her as “one passionate and curious soul in the area of travel and tourism in Malawi”.

“She embodies the philosophy: ‘It must start with us’ to visit our own areas of tourist attractions. A daughter of civil servants who used to be transferred every now and again, she used this opportunity as a privilege to explore Malawi.

“She now runs her own outfit, Travel With Mervis, a travel company for local and international tourists.”

Mulele is the Chief Consulting Officer for ServiceTouch, which specializes in customer service, experience, business etiquette and team-building retreats.

“ServiceTouch has been operational for the past 7 years and has impacted a mix of over 100 small & medium enterprises, NGOs, public and corporate organizations with excellent experience in conducting life and business engagement sessions.”

AfriqCars, managed by Azizi, is a car hire company based in Malawi and The Gambia “where she has worked for over 10 years, including working for Brussels Airlines”.

“In February 2020, she came back to Malawi to premiere her movie which shot and launched in The Gambia. Currently, she has been spending much time here in Malawi developing her LakeFront Properties — beach front apartments in Mangochi.”

As for Kasinja, Wealth Malawi Magazine says she is a chartered accountant and an ardent entrepreneur, who is also co-founder and managing director of the popular photography outfit, Optical.

“She is also the owner of The VOW wedding directory — a Malawian online directory for wedding planning. Passionate about business management and personal finance, she believes everyone should be aware of the basics of the aforementioned and therefore shares tips on the same on her social media platforms.”

Kapyeye has been recognised for being a seasoned institutional development practitioner with 25 years experience commanding a track record of working across the African continent.

He is a certified Kora Code leadership and executive coach and certified MBTI psychometrist offering trainings across Africa for almost a decade.

Rebecca Sani founded the Resani Consulting in 2017, which specializes in human capital management & development — specifically HR support services, corporate trainings and business advisory services.

“Rebecca is passionate about building teams, developing corporate cultures and solving organizational problems. Resani’s mission is to leave the organization better than it found is. They aim to become a globally recognised consulting firm.”

Wealth Malawi keeps recognises achievement and in 2021, it honoured 8 females who are first achievers in their field that included Catherine Gotani Hara (first Speaker of Parliament); Dr. Joyce Banda (Malawi’s first female State President); Dr. Tamiwe Tomoka (first female pathologist); Prof. Address Malata (first Vice-Chancellor of prestigious Malawi University of Technology and Sciences (MUST).

Others were Dorothy Ngwira, (first female Chartered Public Accountant (CPA); Justice Anastazia Msosa (first woman High Court Judge as well as chairperson of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC); Mbumba Banda(first female to manage a major news print and media company, Nation Publications Limited) and Yolanda Kaunda — Malawi’s first female airline captain.

Wealth Malawi focuses on helping create a sustainable and conducive entrepreneurial-business ecosystem through practical and actionable information on entrepreneurship, investments, business, technology — which are catalysts for socio-economic transformation in Malawi.

