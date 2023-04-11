ACB probes 2 corruption cases over cyclone Freddy disaster

Officials from the graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) say they are investigating two corruption suspected cases in the ongoing response to tropical Cyclone Freddy.

ACB Public Relations Manager Egrita Ndala most of the cases reported however are to do with theft.

National Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya said law enforcers have arrested several people on suspicion of theft of relief items meant for cyclone Freddy victims.

He however said they are yet to receive reports of gender based violence in evacuation camps, attributing this to continued police patrols and sensitizations against GBV in camps.

Meanwhile, former President Dr Joyce Banda who was appointed by President Chakwera as Goodwill Ambassador said she will focus on the construction of houses for those affected by Cyclone Freddy. Dr Banda was speaking in Nsanje at a distribution exercise of food and non-food items for Cyclone Freddy-affected households. She said much as people are receiving food it was now time to start thinking of building back. “We have been assisting people with food in the first phase but now what these people need are houses,” said Dr Banda. She promised to lobby for assistance to enable the construction of houses for some affected families. Member of Parliament for Nsanje South West, Eurita Mtiza Vareta, was very grateful for the timely assistance. According to district officials, over 51 thousand families have been affected by Cyclone Freddy in Nsanje.

