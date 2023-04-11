Authorities close 65 cyclone Freddy evacuation camps in Blantyre

The authorities in Blantyre have closed 65 cyclone Freddy evacuation camps. There were 92 evacuation camps at the peak of the cyclone Freddy disaster but now only 27 remain. At least 13,510 people in the city district were displaced after their houses collapsed following floods and mudslides occasioned by the storm last month. Meanwhile, district health office spokesperson, Chrissy Banda said they are vigilant to curb any outbreaks that may emerge due to the current situation.

Meanwhile, a traditional leader in Phalombe has said it will take time to fix problems caused by the disaster.

According to Village Headman Mwanawawa from Traditional Authority Chiwalo in Phalombe who said in his life on earth, he has never witnessed a disaster that broke homes and communities like Freddy has done.

He said, despite various stakeholders rendering support to victims of Freddy induced floods; the gravity of poverty likely to befall them is unimaginable as people have lost homes, crop fields as well as livestock.

“We have lost our livelihood and at this point it will take years for us to recover because our source of income has been lost due to Freddy” lamented Village headman Mwanawawa.

While appreciating the assistance being provided by various stakeholders, Mwanawawa has appealed for more support especially plastic sheets for people to use in roofing their homes as they plan to re-establish themselves.

Agreeing with the village head, Felix Milowa one of the affected members of the community said at this point, those with help should consider assist survivors of the flood with farm inputs for the people to replant in their farms.

“Yes we are being assisted with food items, clothes and others but most importantly we need to be assisted with farm inputs for us to replant in our farms.

“Cassava tubers and such crops that do not require a lot of water to mature can assist us to avert hunger that is currently waiting for us” said Milowa.

Meanwhile, with support from Ubuntu Global Network, a Mzuzu based non-governmental organisation Pace for Social Change has donated assorted items to survivors of Cyclone Freddy induced floods in the area of Village headman Mwanawawa under Traditional Authority Chiwalo in Phalombe district.

Making the donation, Gibson Chisale executive director of the organisation said in the spirit of Ubuntu, they thought of making the donation to ease the suffering of those that have been affected by the floods.

According to the Department of Disaster management Affairs, over Six thousand people were displaced as floods damaged their homes in some districts of the southern part of Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!