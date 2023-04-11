Finance Minister Gwengwe in US to meet IMF officials over ECF

Malawi is currently under IMF’s rapid credit facility but Gwengwe is upbeat the country will graduate to ECF mid this year.

Meanwhile, Gwengwe on Monday engaged India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a quest to restructure the country’s debt, currently seen at K7.9 trillion.

The two ministers met on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank Spring meetings currently underway in the US Capital, Washington DC.

Malawi owes India about $114 million.