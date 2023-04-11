DPP centre to announce favourite party presidential candidate this week

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials in the central region say this week they will make known whom they support in the battle for party presidency.

The party goes to polls in July to elect, among others, a party president who is expected to face President Dr Lazarus Chakwera at the ballot box during the 2025 presidential election.

This comes after the DPP’s northern region leadership has called on the part’s president Peter Mutharika to contest at the forth coming conference.

Zelia Chakale, DPP, Vice president for the central region said the committee has already discussed on the matter and that a formal announcement will be made public within the week.

Chakale was speaking in Mzuzu when she welcomed Constance Mwanyongo and Christopher Mtambo who have been appointed to replace Joyce Chikukula and Kelvin Chirambo as regional Director of women and regional director of youth for the North respectively.

Zelia Chakale, DPP vice president for the central region.

Meanwhile, Jappie Mhango, DPP’s Treasurer General had said the party’s leadership in the north is firm in its resolve to support Mutharika at the convention despite some individuals opposing the stand.

Mutharika has lately said he has received calls to contest by members of the clergy and civil society to run again.

He however says he has been weighing in on options and that he will declare his stand later on.

Notable aspirants for the party president position include Mutharika, Dalitso Kabambe, Kondwani Nankhumwa, Bright Msaka and Joseph Mwanamvekha.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!