Malawi Govt assists dry spell victims in Karonga

Malawi Government through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) has on Monday, rolled out maize distribution exercise targeting 38,605 households affected by the prolonged dry spell in Karonga district.

According to a report from the council, all the Agriculture Extension Planning Areas (EPAs) in the district have been affected.

The EPAs are Kaporo South, Kaporo North, Mpata, Lupembe, Nyungwe and Vinthukutu being the most affected.

DoDMA’s Deputy Director for Response Fyawupi Mwafongo said DoDMA realizes the importance of food as a basic need hence the quick life-saving support to the affected households.

“We are distributing this relief maize to address the urgent need for food.

“The department is working with the agriculture cluster to look into the assessment report and mobilize support towards implementation of medium to long term measures as highlighted in the assessment report such as distribution of potato vines, farm inputs for winter-cropping taking advantage of the rains that have resumed in some parts of the affected areas and irrigation,” said Mwafongo.

Mwafongo thanked the World Food Programme (WFP) for logistical support.

Walekani Sinkhonde, a beneficiary of the relief maize at Fulirwa Community Day Secondary School in Senior Chief Wasambo, expressed gratitude to the quick response by government.

“The situation is really bad. This will save us from the hunger that is already at our doorsteps,” said Sinkhonde.

Cumulatively, the dry spell has affected 8,742 hectares of maize, 10, 752 hectares of rice, 1444 hectares of groundnuts and 59 hectares of burley tobacco.

