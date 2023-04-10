Chakwera pardons Uladi Mussa, 199 other prisoners

April 11, 2023 Naomi Mkwanda Be the first to comment
President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has pardoned Former Homeland Security Minister Uladi Mussa and 199 other prisoners as part of the commemoration of Easter.
Mussa was sentenced to five years imprisonment with hard labour for corruptly awarding Malawian passports to foreigners.

Out of prison: Uladi Basikolo Mussa, of a corruption case in which he fraudulently aided foreigners to access Malawi passports and citizenship.
The President also pardoned John Mussa, who was convicted because of chamba possession.
He also exercised mercy towards Jones Tewesa the then driver of former MEC Commissioner, Linda Kunje among other pardoned  prisoners
Minister of Homeland Security, Kenneth Zikhale Ng’oma, confirmed the development to the press.
According to Ng’oma, the pardoned prisoners are those who committed minor offences and demonstrated good behaviour while serving their sentences.
There are a total of 200 pardoned prisoners.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Lack of Passports books forces children delegates miss international summit

Two children have have failed to attend an important African Children Summit in Nairobi Kenya due to travel documents problems....

Close