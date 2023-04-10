Lack of Passports books forces children delegates miss international summit

April 11, 2023 Naomi Mkwanda Be the first to comment
Two children have have failed to attend an important African Children Summit in Nairobi Kenya due to travel documents problems.
Currently Malawi has no passport books following government decision to cancel a contract with TechnoBrain by Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda who cited irregularities in the award of the contract.

AG Chakaka Nyirenda
Officials from the ministry of Gender have confirmed that the two children have failed to make it to the summit due to delayed processing of their travel documents.
The summit is continental forum that gives children a chance to discuss issues affecting them, to inform policy formulation.
Ministry of Gender spokesperson,  Pauline Kaude said World Vision Malawi which was tasked to identify and process the documents failed to complete  passport processing last week owing to blackouts, and network intermittent at the Immigration department.
World Vision Malawi Communication Manager,  Lizzie Lombe while regretting Malawi’s failure to send delegates to the summit, said they were given a short notice from the Ministry of Gender.
The African Children Summit which started on Monday in Nairobi, Kenya , ends on Wednesday.

