Institute of Marketing Malawi seek help for the less privileged against cold weather

Institute of Marketing in Malawi through a project called ‘Keep a Soul Warm Initiative’ is calling for donations of old or new clothing, shoes and blankets which will be donated to selected homes caring for the less privileged.

Director of Public Relations at Institute of Marketing in Malawi, George Damson told Nyasa Times Sunday that they know that there are a number of people in our communities who are less privileged and in times like winter, they endure a lot of unpleasant experiences.

“As an Institute we saw it fit to use our influence in the society as marketers to do good. The collected items will be donated to selected homes that cater for the less privileged in our society,” he said.

He also said they have set up collection points that they can advise those willing to donate on.

For instance, he said anyone willing to donate can call on any of these numbers: 0997 416 972, 099 522 2157 or 099 900 1980.

“As a country let us join hands in helping the needy and we will receive any donation inform of clothes with this winter.

“And l can even say that we are encouraged because some people have already started donating these clothes,” he said.

Malawi is one of the poorest countries in the world with 50.7 percent of the population living below the poverty line and 25 percent living in extreme poverty.

Malawi’s poverty rate based on the 1.90 US Dollars threshold has declined by 3 percentage points from 2004 to 2016, from 73.4 to 70.3 percent.

The current account deficit is projected to expand to 19.6 percent of GDP in 2020, up from 17.8 percent in 2019.

Malawi is one of the world’s most impoverished countries, ranking 173rd out of 182 countries on the Human Development Index.

More than 1 million Malawi children are orphaned due to HIV/AIDS.

Institute of Marketing in Malawi is a group of professional marketers in the country.

