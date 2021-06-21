Mzuzu Warriors hit blank wall in Blantyre: Loses to Wanderers 3 – 2 

They came all the way from the northern tip to the southern top with nothing to show off, and with nothing and they will return home with nothing. Empty handed.

Mzuzu Warriors returns to the North without any point following their 2-0 defeat in the hands of Mighty Tigers on Sunday at Mpira Stadium.

On Saturday, the Mzuzu based side lost 3-2 to Mighty Wanderers FC in what can be billed as a thrilling encounter.

The defeat means that Mzuzu are still in relegation zone on position 15 with 15 points.

On Sundays game, Mzuzu failed to tick from all the departments and fatigue could also be spotted in most of their players.

Tigers showed determination from the first whistle as they dominated the proceeding of the game.

The Kau-Kau boys, who are also in the relegation zone scored their goals through Precious Chipungu and Kondwani Chilemba.

The victory on Sunday put Tigers on position 14 with 20 points.

Ntopwa FC, who lost 2-0 to Blue Eagles on Saturday are still on the tail of the table with 15 points from 22 games.

The future looks gloomy for the Bangwe boys as they also lost 2-0 to Mafco FC on Saturday.

Nyasa Big Bullets are on top with 45 points followed by Silver Strikers with 43points following their 1-0 victory against Karonga in a match which was abandoned when they were leading 1-0.

