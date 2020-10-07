Insulting Attorney General on K750m payout isn’t a solution: Let OPC renegotiate the settlement
We welcome the news that government, through the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), has moved to challenge the controversial award of over K750 million in an out of court settlement to former Local Government principal secretary Christopher Makileni.
Being taxpayer’s money, we at Nyasa Times believe the payout is ridiculous, as such, renegotiating for new terms is quite imperative.
However, we don’t want to be part of those fuming unreasonably, especially on social media, to the extent of attacking Attorney General Dr Chikosa Silungwe.
As Silungwe clarified, negotiations for consent order were conducted prior to his assuming office, as such; these personalized attacks on him are not welcome.
Even worse, we are seeing some dirty politicking especially from Malawi Congress Party (MCP) who are but politicizing the issue because Silungwe belongs to the vice president Saulos Chilima’s political party UTM.
Silungwe is a professional and we believe in his judgment. We have faith in his capabilities and we are certain he will handle this matter prudently as it involves tax payers’ money which should be protected where necessary.
Moreover as Attorney General, Silungwe reports to the Head of State and is government’s chief legal advisor. Secretary to President and Cabinet should not undermine the State’s chief legal advisor.
And MCP rubble rousers should desist to stoke anger against the country's top lawyer for political vendetta.
Please don’t talk about MCP supporters here they the only ones who pay tax. It’s all Malawians including children. VAT doesn’t know age. We have to protect our Malawi. The government has be accountable for every single tambala it spends. Public vehicles cannot be for personal use to be included in the stinking consent. Civil servants are the ones who steal a lot money.
This one example wh8c shows that our judiciary though they saved us are corrupt to the core. If civil servants could retire with such strange benefits oops we would be an enviable working service. If you are not assigned duties do you claim allowances or uat your salary even when you are promoted do you claim subsistence allowance arrears. If he was of working why claim what you did not work for
We told you MCP na UTM are oil and water, they don’t mix. More to come, stay tuned.
Ndiye zonamazo. Why OPC? Ifika nthawi muzasowa chonama. Every honeymoon period comes to an end. The one who approved this is supposed to be on the look out for such abuses. Thats part of AG’s job. Protect the government.
Azimbwambwana ndi dollar yathu ya misonkho nde timuleke? zachibwana timakana