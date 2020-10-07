MASM boss arrested for defiling 14-year-old niece

Malawi Medical Society (MASM) senior officer Andrew Ngomwa is in police custody after he was apprehended in Mozambique where he was on the run on allegations that he was defiling his 14 year old niece.

Nyasa Times can reveal that Ngomwa, a Chief Commercial Officer at MASM was arrested around Zobue in Mozambique where he was running away with a MASM vehicle which he got without authorization to drive it outside Malawi borders.

Insiders said Ngomwa was living with his sister’s 14 year-old daughter in his house and started bonking her.

“When the niece went home, she was not looking healthy and this forced the mother to take her to the hospital …. and she revealed that her uncle Ngomwa used to bonk her regularly without using protection.

“The mother of the girl could not stomach it and at a family meeting Ngomwa is said to have apologized to the family but the mother of the girl could not take it and vowed to report Ngomwa to Police so that he should be punished for what he did,” said a family member who did not want to be named.

Fearing arrest, Ngomwa is said to have fled the country using the official MASM vehicle into Mozambique where he was arrested.

MASM Chief Executive Officer Sydney Chikoti could neither deny or confirm the arrest of Ngomwa .

However, various work colleagues confirmed that Ngomwa is in police custody and has not been reporting for duties.

A visit by Nyasa Times to Ngomwa’s office at MASM House Lower Scalter road in Blantyre found out that Ngomwa was not in the office and a secretary said: “Mr Ngomwa is not available at the moment”.

