Interesting! Kaning’a CCAP launched K3.2bn strategic plan that aligns to National Agenda 2063

Kaning’a CCAP Church of Lilongwe has launched its new six-year strategic plan. The plan, whose full implementation will require about K3.2 billion, has been guided by CCAP Nkhoma Synod Strategic Plan.

It has also been aligned with Malawi’s long-term development blueprint, Malawi 2063.

Four pillars of the strategic plan are improvement of general management of the church, improvement of church ministry, strengthening of ministry management, and improvement in financial management and resource mobilization.

The Church’s Strategic Planning Committee chairperson, Amos Kalawe, said the plan was developed after a special task force thoroughly reviewed the previous strategic plan, which was operational from 2019 to March this year.

Nkhoma Synod Deputy General Secretary Reverend Jaleck Kachipanda applauded the church for developing the document.

Kaning’a CCAP Church Minister, Right Reverend Nkhoma, who is also Moderator of the CCAP General Assembly, expressed happiness with the launch of the document, saying “this document, has now become a living document to the glory and honour of God.”

Implementation of the strategic plan started on April 1, 2024 and will run until 31st March 2030.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!