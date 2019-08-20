International designers, models to participate in Malawi Fashion 4 Change

Four international designers and models will take part during this year’s Fashion 4 Change show slated for August 31 at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre.

Alpha Agency director Ausa Kamanga said that the event will run with the theme; “Buy a waste bin, keep our communities clean and be part of the change.”

Kamanga said they have partnered with the champion of waste management in Malawi, Blantyre City Council to advise them in which local market center points they can strategically place average skip bins and also come up with a beneficiary list to receive organic bins.

“As they say better waste disposal offers better way of life,we are calling corporates to be part of this exciting waste management project and provide facilities such as hand litter pickers,bins, gloves etc and be part of the awareness to encourage individuals to make sure that waste is managed in a way which is better for the environment and communities in a sustainable way,” said Kamanga.

She also urged the corporate world as well as individuals to get involved and be part of the show to appreciate talent consisting of fashion and designing both from Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“About 15 Malawian designers and 4 international designers are teaming up to raise the awareness and create a platform for corporates to find their targeted audience in one place and market their brands,”said Kamanga.

Poetry and musical performances from the likes of Faith Mussa, among others, will spice up the show.

The event is being sponsored by Capital Oil Refining Industries (CORI), Zodiak, Afrimax Limited and EcoRide.

Kamanga said people can purchase tickets at a fee of K7000 and K10,000 on www.webtickets.mw or call 0999183859. The event is scheduled to start from 7:00pm.

