Itel Malawi mobile unveils new phone Itel S15 Pro

As technology is still making strides in the 21 century, Itel mobile limited has introduced a new phone on the market, Itel S15 Pro which is believed to have more exciting facilities and user friendly.

The official launch of the phone took place on Sunday at Golden Peacock hotel in Lilongwe where among others Itel awarded its loyal distributors and also gave out five S15 phones to various lucky people who graced the event through raffle draw.

Speaking in an interview, Itel Malawi Sales and Marketing officer Willy Kapenuka said comparing to other phones on the market, among others the phone has water drop IPS full screen, big battery, 16 mega pixels camera and 16 GP internal memory.

Kapenuka said Itel is in the phone business to satisfy its customers with good quality products which are also affordable.

“As Itel, we are very happy to introduce this new phone on the market, we truly believe that this will meet the needs of our customers considering that it has various good features that some phone circulating on the market do not have,” he said

He further appealed to young people as they are embracing technology, they should also try to use the phone saying they will not regret.

Lilongwe city mayor, Juliana Kaduya also graced the event and further commended Itel for providing employment to many young people in the city.

Kaduya also asked Itel to use its communication strategies to promote sanitation in Lilongwe city saying doing business in a clean environment should be a priority.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture Chauncy Simwaka concurred with Kaduya and further asked Itel to supply the phone in all corners of the country so that no one is left out in as far as technology is concerned.

He also appealed to all Malawians to use technology positively in the areas of agriculture, health and education.

