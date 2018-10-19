Interns cry foul over their monthly honorarium in Ministry of Labour

Ministry of Labour has not yet paid honorarium it promised to 2 227 interns which government recruited.

Several interns interviewed by Nyasa Times said they are struggling to find food since some operate very far from their homes.

“We are expected to work but with nothing in our pockets for survival it’s very difficult for us do so,” one intern said.

According to the contract the Ministry signed with the interns, it promised to pay them on 10th of every month.

Ministry of Labour spokesperson said she needed time to answer our questions on why the ministry is failing to honour the contractual agreement with the interns.

Government rolled out K4.8 billion internship programme in various ministries and parastals and recruited 2,227 youths from various universities with a minimum qualification of a degree.

The programme aims at curbing youth unemployment.

When announcing the programme, Minister of Labour Francis Kasaila announced that 3,000 people applied but they have found space for 2,227, who will be entitled to K80 000 monthly stipend.

Kasaila said the Ministry intends to recruit 5 000 interns for the 10 months period and the youths can continue expressing interest through applications to be made to the ministry.

The interns, according to Kasaila, have been posted in areas convenient to their home districts so that they do not face challenges of accommodation.

