 Irate community smash police vehicles during raid

Irate people in Nkaya, Balaka last night smashed two police vehicles after the law enforcers went in the area to arrest suspected thieves who steal from trains.

Nkaya police officer in charge Nicholas Gondwa confirmed there was pandemonium in the area after the police stormed the trading centre to arrest suspects blamed for the theft of various goods including wheat from running trains.

But Gondwa refused to give more details.

However, chief Nkaya said two police officers and a dozen people were injured in the fracas as the police were firing in the air and used tear gas to disperse the people.

The chief said two police vehicles were smashed in the fracas which forced the law enforcers to withdraw.

“The problem is that the police came at night and the people thought they were thieves. They just came and forcibly entered the houses to search the stolen goods,” said the chief.

Valley officials who run the trains said the company was losing huge sums of money in compensation for stolen goods in the trains.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :