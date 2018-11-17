Irate villagers chase officials over Fisp misunderstandings

Irate villagers at Chiteyeye in Kasungu chased away officials from the Ministry of Agriculture when they went there to discuss issues of the Farm Input Subsidy Program (Fisp).

The villagers were angry that out of the 103 people who received the inputs last year, only 26 people got the farm inputs this year.

The officials had gone to Chidzenjo headquarters to brief the villagers on the ongoing distribution of farm input program.

An official from the Agriculture Development Division Patson Kandonje said the reduction in some areas is as a result of some people’s failure to register for the national identity cards.

He said in the past, some people were registering children for the exercise which he said was illegal.

Kandoje said in fact, the number of beneficiaries has increased this year from 57 200 to 62 800.

