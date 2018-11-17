Malawi Midwives association condemns picture taking in hospital wards

Association of Malawian Midwives has condemned the taking of pictures in hospital wards, saying this was unethical.

The association president Anne Phoya saying it was appalling to see nurses and midwives taking pictures of their patients and uploading them in social media platforms.

“Let us remember our ethics and work ethics. The taking of pictures in hospital wards and uploading them in social media platforms should not be condoned,” she said.

Her comments follow the suspension of a midwife nurse, Patricia Mulichi, who took a selfie in a labour ward which showed her in masked face but exposed a pregnant woman with wide open legs ready to give birth in a labour ward.

Blantyre district health office director of health services Dr. Gift Kawaladzira has confirmed of the suspension of Patricia Mulichi who works at Ndirande Health Centre.

Mulichi came under intense fire on social media platforms on Tuesday for taking the selfie which went viral in social media platforms.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Joshua Malango said the ministry is waiting a report on the matter from Blantyre district health office.

The picture drew anger from most of people who feel the government is employing immature and irresponsible people to handle sensitive matters.

Phoya said health and medical personnel who take pictures in hospital wards should be reported to their respective regulatory bodies for disciplinary action.

“This tendency is bad, let us all protect our patients,” she said.

Nurses and Midwifery Council of Malawi executive director Isabella Musisi says Mulichi deserves disciplinary action and has since banned entering of mobile phones in labour wards.

Mulichi’s relation, in a Facebook post, said Mulichi had been betrayed by her former boyfriend who circulated the picture in social media platforms after their relationship went sour.

Medics have come under fire for sharing private information of patients in their care.

