Irate Wanderers fans beat ‘analyst’ Kamau over Juju claims

Some irate Be Forward Wanderers supporters on Saturday roughed up a Lilongwe based Rainbow TV football analyst Kimu Kamau just few minutes after their team lost 2-1 to Nyasa Big Bullets in the Airtel Top 8 Cup semi finals at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) suspecting him of castunh a spell leading to the recent poor showing.

Kamau, who is well know as ‘Double K’ on the Sports Feature programe on Rainbow TV and he is also a known Wanderers supporter, facec blows in the Wanderers dressing room where he went to comfort the players and

technical panel for the painful loss.

According to the information gathered by Nyasa Times the Kamau who once served the position of national Vice General Secretary for Wanderers between 1998-1999 most of the times likes to follow the team to the dressing room before, at half time and after the match where he normally give advise to the players.

Before the two teams went into the field of play on Saturday as usual Kamau went to the dressing room and he did the same at half time.

But after the match he found some roughnecks who started giving him showers of punches while shouting at him that he shouldstay away from the team as he is one who is bewitching the team.

The club’s general secretary Mike Butao accused to have ordered Kamau beating denied saying they have no reason to believe in juju.

Butao said they believe in the coaches imparting technical expertise to the players.

“We also believe in divine intervention and prayer is part of our culture at Wanderers,” he said.

Recently, Kamau donated money worthy K300 000 to Wanderers players after their CAF champions return leg against AS Vita of DRC at Bingu National Stadium.

Meanwhile, Kamau who is also a sports analyst for Galaxy FM’s ‘Tizame Pamasewero programe’ has announced that he has stopped watching Wanderers games with immediate effect.

