Ireland pledges support to Tonse government development agenda

The Government of Ireland has pledged support to the development agenda set out by the Tonse-led administration in its pursuit for transformation of the socioeconomic status of Malawians.

The Deputy Head of Mission in the Embassy of Ireland in Malawi, Diarmuid McClean, made the pledge in Salima on Tuesday afternoon after visiting development projects his government is co-financing with Germany and the European Union (EU).

He said the general mood among the development partners the current administration is taking the right steps towards freeing citizens from the yoke of poverty.

“The general mood amongst ourselves with the international community is that we have an administration that is making the right noises and there’s a significant level of confidence that they are out to deliver. So, what we are going to be doing is to move away from an old approach of projects, NGOs [non governmental organisations] and all that sort of stuff,” he said.

McClean emphasized that the development partners and the international community are impressed with the decisions the Tonse administration is making in its pursuit for sustainable development.

“You have heard it numerous times President Chakwera saying, ‘We have a development agenda. And so, I think, on the macro level, that’s the general direction that we should be moving in for the next level of gain to be made in the country,” said McClean.

On the other hand, the newly appointed Deputy Head of Mission in the Embassy of Germany to Malawi, Dr. Sabine Lindemann, assured that her government remains committed to improving the level of cooperation between Germany and Malawi.

Lindemann disclosed that they will soon be assessing priority areas her government can support.

The tour was organised to provide them an opportunity to appreciate how the projects are supporting response to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

