Irrigation farming key to Malawi food production – Minister

Minister of Irrigation and Water Development Charles Mchacha has assured smallholder farmers in small irrigation schemes in the country of government support.

Mchacha said this after inspecting Matiti and Kulowamgulura irrigation schemes in Blantyre and Thyolo respectively.

Mchacha accompanied by his deputy Eshter Majaja emphasized that time for paper work and presentations in office is over saying it’snow time for implementation on the ground.

“We have had enough of paper work but looking at the ground its little that have been implemented so now is the time to implement what is on the paper,” said Mchacha.

Mchacha therefore encouraged smallholder farmers to utilize the natural water resources to increase food productivity and appealed to the community in the area to own the equipment that government provided to them for Irrigation farming.

“Government has provided the equipment like these solar panels therefore I would like to urge you that you own it rather than stealing or vandalized,” he said

The Minister is on familisation tour in his Ministry of Irrigation and Water Development to appreciate how much progress has been registered.

In his remarks, chairperson for Matiti Irrigation scheme while commending government for the project appealed to the Ministry to assist the farmers with winter cropping seeds.

About 300 small scale farmers are benefiting from the project which has seen most farmers their lives transformed both economically and socially.

