Is Africa becoming the next iGaming sensation?

Most people think of the expanding Latin American market when they think of potential hotspots for internet gambling and betting.

However, some argue that Africa presents an equally appealing prospect for businesses looking to expand globally.

Indeed, a cursory examination of demographic charts reveals the tremendous expansion that several African states are undergoing and will undergo throughout the remainder of this century. Ten percent of the world’s newborns will be born in Nigeria by 2050.

The expansion of the economy in many African nations is also helping to fuel the expansion of the gaming industry in those regions. So, to entice operators and suppliers, gaming authorities are racing to be the first to market in their respective territories.

The Current Status of iGaming in Africa and Its Potential

Several causes, such as the proliferation of mobile devices, the rise of the middle class, and the spread of the internet, have contributed to the fast expansion of the gambling sector in Africa. A study by RandM predicts that between 2020 and 2025, the gaming industry in Africa will expand at a CAGR of 12%. The research says that by 2025, the African gaming industry will have grown to over $40 billion.

Numerous multinational gaming corporations have taken notice of this sector’s rapid expansion as they seek to capitalise on the vast untapped potential of the African market. Africa is now home to some of the world’s most prestigious gaming establishments, including William Hill and Bet365.

It is easy to lose sight of Africa’s gaming industry, even though it has the potential to grow to surpass Europe’s. One reason for this is that the gaming industry in Africa is still in its early phases of growth and lacks the maturity of its European counterpart.

However, the gaming sector in Africa has a lot of room to develop. The African industry might become one of the world’s biggest gambling marketplaces due to the continent’s vast and tech-savvy population of over 1.3 billion people.

A Dynamic Consumer Base

There is encouraging growth in Africa’s iGaming business, which is still in its early stages compared to more mature countries. Africa is home to many iGaming and betting firms that provide various services, including online casinos and sports betting. While each country’s rules differ, the trend is toward growth as more and more governments see the financial benefits of a regulated iGaming industry.

The continent’s population dividend is its main competitive advantage. Africa has a youthful and energetic customer base that is greedy for digital entertainment experiences, with over 60% of the population under 25. With the proliferation of mobile devices, iGaming platforms have become more accessible, as new reputable casino websites and the desire for more immersive online experiences have skyrocketed.

The iGaming sector in Africa has exceptional prospects for growth and innovation compared to more established regions. Startups from the area and multinational operators seeking to shop there might benefit from locals’ familiarity with the area and its customs. The growth of partnerships between regional and global actors is fueling technological innovation and improving user experiences according to African tastes.

Mobile Wagering Leads the Dance

An important factor propelling the online gambling industry is the meteoric rise of mobile use throughout Africa, especially in North and Sub-Saharan Africa. Forecasts show that the region’s mobile user base will more than double from 272 million in 2019 to an anticipated 475 million in 2025. Research and Markets predict that the widespread use of 5G networks will drive future growth.

One indicator of Africa’s progress in the digital realm is the continent’s increasing proportion of internet users worldwide. The growing penetration of the internet throughout Africa is highlighted by the 13% growth over the previous year, up from 9.1% in 2017. The digital environment of the continent, which has an internet penetration rate of around 40%, is ideal for the further expansion of the online gaming business.

A Near $7-Billion Market By 2030

With a predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.54% from 2022 to 2030, the gaming industry in Africa is expected to reach a value of US$6,784.25 million by 2030. The market’s revenue was nearly $3,615.11 million in 2021.

The African gaming industry is a shining example of a dynamic ecosystem that combines enjoyment with opportunity and is poised for substantial expansion. Forecasted to expand at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.54 per cent between 2022 and 2030, the industry is expected to reach a large worth of $6,784.25 million by the decade’s conclusion. This remarkable expansion reflects shifting customer tastes and shows the industry’s endurance and ingenuity.

With an estimated $3,615.11 million in revenue in 2021, Africa’s gaming business has shown immense potential. This impressive number indicates the increasing popularity of various forms of gambling across the continent. There is a wide variety of gambling alternatives in Africa, from classic casinos and bingo halls to state-of-the-art video gaming terminals and lotteries, so everyone can find something they like.

In particular, by 2024, the online sports betting industry is projected to have made a substantial contribution, with a volume of $0.86 billion. This upsurge reflects the growing interest in sports betting on a continental scale.

By 2024, experts predict that the online gambling sector will generate an average of $309.30 in revenue per user (ARPU). A large user population is ready to participate and generate money, with an estimated 7.1 million users projected by 2028.

South Africa is quickly becoming a major player in the online gambling market, thanks to the widespread availability and ease of internet connection. According to Statista, the country’s online gambling business has seen a significant increase.

The continent of Africa has relatively low financial indices when compared to others. The African online gambling industry highly depends on the region’s socioeconomic climate. According to The Guardian, gambling is frequently seen as a way to make money and improve people’s lives in areas where young unemployment is rampant and up to 40% of the population lives below the poverty line.

Nevertheless, there is cause for hope because the predicted yearly growth of the African market is only somewhat lower than in Europe. In addition, moves are being made in Africa that may soon lead to the internet gaming industry expanding quickly.

Final Thoughts

There is tremendous potential for revolutionary change in Africa as the region explores the unexplored territory of internet gaming. Prospects are bright due to the confluence of a tech-savvy populace, changing legislative frameworks, and the incorporation of state-of-the-art technology.

The African online gambling market is poised for a major shift, with South Africa at the forefront of this movement. This exciting time brings a host of new possibilities for those involved in this ever-changing sector. As the dice fall, the exciting and potentially life-altering adventure ahead for Africa’s online gaming industry is just scratching the surface.

