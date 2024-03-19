Peace in Balaka as residents, Escom reach truce: Power to return in 5 days

March 19, 2024 Our reporter Be the first to comment

The Electricity Supply Cooperation of Malawi (Escom) has committed to restore power at Majiga 2 in Balaka district within five days.

Group of residents that camped at Balaka Escom office

Earlier today, residents from Majiga 2 in the district stormed Escom offices in the district, demanding a quick restoration of electricity after a month-long blackout in the area due to a faulty transformer.

In an agreement signed by the corporation’s zone engineer Martin Mbwandila and the concerned residents representative Pretorious Halidi, the corporation has assured the residents of its commitment to address the matter within the agreed period.

The residents have threatened to resume the protests at the offices, should authorities fail to rectify the problem within the stated period.

 

